Game Notes: Gwinnett Stripers (4-2) at Louisville Bats (3-4)

Gwinnett Stripers (4-2) at Louisville Bats (3-4)

7:00 PM | Thursday, April 11, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

HOME OPENER: The Louisville Bats begin their celebration of 20 seasons at beautiful Louisville Slugger Field against the Gwinnett Stripers tonight with first pitch at 7 p.m. The Bats look to win their third game in a row after finishing off a seven-game road trip on a high note, winning 3 of their last 4 games and each of their last 2, taking a road series from the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. Right-hander Keury Mella, who tossed a quality start in his first outing of the season, takes the mound for Louisville against the top farm club of the Atlanta Braves.

AGAINST GWINNETT: It was a tale of two cities against the Stripers during the 2018 season, with Louisville recording the three-game series sweep at Louisville Slugger Field in early June, only to have Gwinnett return the favor in mid-July. In 77 total matchups between the clubs since the Richmond Braves relocated to Gwinnett to begin the 2009 season, the teams have been nearly dead-even, with Louisville owning a 39-38 advantage, including 21-16 at home.

HITTING LIKE A 'KING': Bats second baseman Josh VanMeter is batting .417 (10-for-24) through 7 games this season, mashing 4 home runs over his last 3 games, with 8 RBI and 2 doubles. He is the first Bat with at least 4 homers in a 3-game span since all-time minor league home run king Mike Hessman hit 4 in a 2-game span back in 2013, when he opened the season with back-to-back multi-homer games against the Toledo Mud Hens. VanMeter is tied with 3 other batters for the IL lead in home runs, and is tied with Scranton's Mike Ford for most total bases in the league with 24.

BEST WAY TO END A ROAD TRIP: The Bats defeated the Clippers on Wednesday by an 8-0 score, earning their first shutout win of the season while clinching their first series win of the 2019 campaign. The 8-0 dominance was the Bats' largest shutout victory by run differential in almost 3 years, when the Bats defeated the Norfolk Tides on the road by a 9-0 score. Last season, the Bats went 6-5 in 11 games in contests where a team failed to score a run.

COOL WHIP: Bats' pitchers have done an excellent job keeping runners off the bases, allowing just 3 hits in each of the last 2 games. It's the first time that Louisville pitching has allowed its opponent 3 or fewer hits in back-to-back games since May 1-2, 2016, when Louisville pitching surrendered just one and 3 hits, respectively, in wins over Durham and Norfolk at Louisville Slugger Field.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME?: Tonight against the Stripers, Louisville looks to snap a 4-game losing streak in home openers dating back to 2015. The last time the Bats won their first game at Louisville Slugger Field was April 10, 2014 against the Columbus Clippers.

Season Date/Opponent Score

2018 4/7 vs. Toledo L, 4-6

2017 4/6 vs. Columbus L, 2-3

2016 4/14 vs. Toledo L, 0-2

2015 4/9 vs. Toledo L, 0-13

2014 4/10 vs. Columbus W, 6-5

OUT OF DIVISION OPENER: Tonight's matchup against the IL South Gwinnett Stripers makes it the first time Louisville has opened up its home slate against a non-divisional opponent since the 2008 season, when the Bats played their first home game against the Pawtucket Red Sox on April 11, winning 8-5. Not only did the Bats open at home against the PawSox that year, but they also opened the season on the road with back-to-back series at Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

International League Stories from April 11, 2019

