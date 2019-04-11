Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: April 11-18

April 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





April 11 - April 18

Thursday, April 11 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM

- Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion - $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 til 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- $4 Street Tacos from Ramiro's on Frankfort Ave. - Taco Truck parked near Jackson St. Gate

- Live Music (weather permitting) - by "Chuck Sharp or Moonshine Magnolia" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 - 6:25 PM.

- 2019 Bats Magnetic Schedule giveaway - Given out by the Bats Staff at the Gates until 7:15 and then handed out at the Information Booth.

- 2019 BATS Calendar - given out to the first 1,250 fans

- UL Hospital "Cancer Screening" - Both in the Hall of Fame and Concourse - UL Oral & Cancer Screening from 5PM - 7PM.

Friday, April 12 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special - featuring five (5) different Craft Beers at the Left Field Concourse Beer Trailer. These Craft Beers will be rotated during the season.

- Friday Night "Drain the Keg" Craft Beer Promotion - The "Drain the Keg" promotion offers early arriving fans a 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening. After the keg is drained, the regular price applies to the selected beer. The beer for the Drain the Keg promotion will be chosen each Wednesday and then posted on social media....Da Shootz Pilsner, Discover Reserve, Kalmer, Next Coast IPA, Rounding Third

- Baseball Bingo - Each Tuesday & Friday night we will be again be playing two different games of Baseball Bingo.

- Baseball Bingo this year is sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse. This year we will be playing Baseball Bingo only on the printed cards and not on the Bats Phone App.

- The first version will be traditional baseball bingo with the winner receiving a Cattlemen's Roadhouse Gift Card and the 2nd place winners receiving a Meijer Premium Store Coupon ($5 off with a $20 or more purchase).

- The 2nd Baseball Bingo game will be "Letter" Baseball Bingo. The Letter that fans will cover is the letter "L". The letter "L" can be covered in any corner going in any direction. The winner of the letter "L" bingo will receive a $50 Meijer Gift Card and the 2nd place winner(s) receive a Cattlemen's Roadhouse Gift Card.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 12 PM

- "Thunder Day" - sponsored by Koorsen Fire & Security

- The BATS play as the "Derby City Mint Juleps" - The Game is sponsored by Four Roses!

- Mint Julep Bar - We have a special 15 oz souvenir cup that Four Roses purchased. The price will be $10. This souvenir cup will be sold at all of our bar locations on Thunder. The bar will be set up in front of the team store

- Postgame Concert - On the Field by the group "Dr. Zhivegas" perform out towards Center Field.

- Fan Access Postgame to the Field - For $5 per person fans can gain access to the Outfield Area of the Field ONLY after the game is over to watch the postgame concert by "Dr. Zhivegas" and to watch the Air Show and the Fireworks Show

Sunday, April 14 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 12:30 PM - due to the pre-game "Autograph Day" with the Bats Players & Coaches on field along the Left Field Outfield Warning Track area.

- "Autograph Day" - Pregame "Autograph Session" with the Bats Players and Coaches from 12:45 PM until 1:20 PM on the Outfield

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - "FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12& under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last) & either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "BATS Kids Club Day" - The "Sign-Up" Table for the 2019 BATs Kids Club will be set up at the entrance to the "Funzone" on Sunday.

- KET "Kids Character" - "Daniel Tiger" ... set up in the HOF Kids Fun Zone.

- "Inflatable FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - sponsored again this season by the YMCA, Subway and Meijer

Monday April 15 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2019 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either an Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

- Meijer Monday - $3 off a normal $12 Field Reserved Seat by presenting a Meijer Register Receipt at the Ticket Windows. A fan can also pay the $4 per ticket upgrade fee to upgrade to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket or $9 per to a Club Level seat.

- "Margarita Monday" - 10 ounce Margarita's for only $3.00 sponsored by El Jimador Tequila. Available at Portable at Section 121, "Diamond Drinks" on Main Concourse and at the JD Bar.

- Jeffersonville HS Honor Guard - presents colors prior to the Anthem

Tuesday April 16 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- "$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Pepsi Products, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long. Sponsored by Meijer, Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- "Baseball Bingo" - Baseball Bingo this year is again sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse. This year we will be playing Baseball Bingo only on printed cards.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2019 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either a Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

Wednesday April 17 vs. Columbus Clippers 11:00 AM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 10:00 AM "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse. This will also be served at Diamond Drinks and JD Bar.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2018 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either an Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

Thursday April 18 vs. Columbus Clippers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM

- Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion - $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 til 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- $4 Street Tacos from Ramiro's on Frankfort Ave. - sold of a Taco Truck parked by Jackson St. gate.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - by "The Get Down" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 - 6:25 PM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.