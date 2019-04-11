Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-1)

The Indians play their home opener tonight against Charlotte, the first of 11 games on the homestand.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #7 / Home #1: Indianapolis Indians (3-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-1)

Probables: RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 3.86) vs. LHP Jordan Guerrero (0-0, 9.82)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: Will Craig, Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds each hit solo home runs to back 6.0 innings of one-run ball by RHP JT Brubaker in a 4-3 triumph last night in Toledo. Jesus Liranzo allowed two runs in the ninth but did strike out the side to earn his first save of the season. Tucker paced the offense from the leadoff spot with three knocks, one RBI, one run scored and a pair of stolen bases, his first two in a Tribe uniform. Reynolds also collected two hits to elevate his average to .391 (9-for-23) in six games. Brubaker scattered five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts, tying Alex McRae for the most by a Tribe starter this season.

THIS EVENING: The Indians open their 70-game home slate tonight against Charlotte, who enters with the International League's best record on the season at 6-1. The Tribe lead the all-time series against Charlotte 112-97 (.536) and have dominated the Knights at Victory Field, going 64-38 (.627). RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 3.86) will make his second start of the year and second of his career against Charlotte. LHP Jordan Guerrero gets the nod for Charlotte.

WE DIG THE LONG BALL: The Indians set a new single-game high for home runs hit with three in last night's 4-3 win, their fifth game with multiple homers this season. The Tribe now have 11 long balls, tied for fifth most in Minor League Baseball. Last year it took until game No. 30 for the Tribe to hit their 11th home run. Indy's 11 home runs are its most through the first six games of the season since 2006 when they also clubbed 11 dingers.

GET YOUR POPCORN READY: Indianapolis (11) and Charlotte (13) have accounted for 26.4 percent (24-of-91) of the home runs hit in the International League entering play tonight. They are the only two teams in the IL with double-digit home run totals. Charlotte leads the league with a .326 average, .391 on-base percentage, .639 slugging percentage and 53 runs scored in seven contests (7.57 runs per game).

KEEP IT IN THE BALLPARK: On the flipside to the note above, Charlotte's pitching staff has served up nine home runs this season, fourth most in the IL. Indianapolis' staff has done an excellent job of keeping the ball in the ballpark, allowing a league-low two home runs. Gwinnett and Pawtucket have also allowed just two homers in 2019.

PUT ME IN COACH: Kevin Kramer, Bryan Reynolds and Eric Wood have each hit safely in every game they've played so far this season. Kramer and Reynolds are both riding six-game hitting streaks while Wood is on a four-gamer. Wood has collected exactly one hit in each of his four starts, including ninth-inning home runs on 4/6 at Columbus and 4/9 at Toledo.

WILL POWER: Will Craig put the Tribe on the board first last night with a solo homer in the second inning off LHP Ryan Carpenter. The shot to left banged off Fifth Third Field's scoreboard and was Craig's fourth of the season, tied for the most in the International League. The 24-year-old is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with a team-high seven RBI, a total that is tied for seventh in the IL. He also ranks among league leaders in runs scored (T-5th, 6), slugging percentage (6th, .783), OPS (9th, 1.196) and total bases (T-5th, 18).

BY THE NUMBERS - 9,000: Indianapolis' next victory will mark the 9,000th regular-season win for the franchise that played its first season in 1902. The current franchise has been in continuous operation for 118 seasons, good for an average of 77 regular-season wins per year.

