Mets Late Rally Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Red Sox

April 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Pawtucket, RI - The Syracuse Mets' comeback fell just short on Thursday evening in a 3-2 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium. Syracuse catcher Tomas Nido had two hits and scored a run in the game.

Pawtucket (4-3) started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Ockimey and Bryce Brentz each hit solo home runs back-to-back to being the frame against Casey Coleman, giving the PawSox a 2-0 lead.

The game turned into a pitchers' duel from there with neither team scoring again against the other's starter. Coleman did not allow a hit after the second frame in his five innings. Erasmo Ramirez was even better, allowing just three hits in six scoreless innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.

The PawSox extended their lead in the seventh. Gorkys Hernandez walked, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on Mike Miller's RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Syracuse (5-3) finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth inning. Tomas Nido led off with a single against Josh Taylor, and Tim Tebow walked. After a groundout into a fielder's choice at second base, the Mets had runners on the corners for Grégor Blanco. Blanco reached on an error on shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin, allowing Nido to score from third to cut the deficit to 3-1. Two batters later, Danny Espinosa singled through the left side to plate Thompson from second base. Blanco moved to third and Espinosa to second on the play after a throwing error on Brentz in left, but Jenrry Mejia came out of the bullpen and struck out Adeiny Hechavarría to end the threat.

The Mets and PawSox continue their weekend series Friday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Drew Gagnon is slated to start for Syracuse opposite RHP Chandler Shepherd for Pawtucket.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.