Durham Bulls Game Notes

Columbus Clippers (4-3) at Durham Bulls (2-4)

RHP Jefry Rodriguez (1-0, 4.76) vs. RHP Andrew Moore (0-1, 18.90)

The Durham Bulls will play their first game of the season at Durham Bulls Athletic Park as they face off against the Columbus Clippers for game one of a four game series. Right-hander Andrew Moore makes his second start of the season and will face off against Clippers right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, who joins the team after spending much of 2018 with Syracuse.

