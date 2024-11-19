Heartlanders Riding 5-Game Point Streak

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Iowa Heartlanders have a relatively lighter week, playing two games against Bloomington. The Heartlanders are back at home Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. against the Bison for Rumble at the Rink.

The Heartlanders are on a five-game point streak, winning four straight before their overtime loss on Sunday against the Bison.

Iowa went 3-0-1-0 last week, boosting their season record to 7-3-2-0. Iowa has 16 points and is third in the Central Division.

Need to know:

The Heartlanders are back at home on Sunday, Nov. 24 for Rumble at the Rink, an afternoon of high entertainment from the second you step into the arena for this wrestling-themed game.

Iowa won their only game of the season against Kansas City last Tuesday, 5-3, scoring a season-best three power-play goals.

The Heartlanders swept Wichita at home, winning 4-2 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday to take home four points in the standings.

The Heartlanders snapped a four-game win streak on Sunday in an overtime loss to the Bison, 3-2. Iowa was down late in the third, but came back to tie it, forcing overtime and earning one point in the standings in the defeat.

Rookie Matthew Sop has 19 points (7 goals) in 12 games played, tied for second-most in the league.

This week's games:

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. @ Bloomington Bison

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. vs Bloomington Bison (Rumble at the Rink)

Last week's games:

Tuesday, Nov. 12 @ Kansas City Mavericks: Heartlanders beat the Mavericks, 5-3

Friday, Nov. 15 vs Wichita Thunder: Heartlanders beat the Thunder, 4-2

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs Wichita Thunder: Heartlanders beat the Thunder, 3-2

Sunday, Nov. 17 @ Bloomington Bison: Heartlanders fall to the Bison in overtime, 3-2

Next 5-Star Night: November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night

This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of pork and bacon. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history.

