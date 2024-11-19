Brett Davis Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are excited to announce that forward Brett Davis has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for November 11-17.

In three games against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Davis picked up four goals and two assists for a total of six points, the highest-scoring week of his career.

Davis, an alternate captain, recorded his first career hat trick in Wednesday's victory, scoring a shorthanded, 5-on-5, and empty net goal in the process. He followed it up with a goal and an assist on Friday, then the primary assist on Saturday's lone goal.

The 25-year-old from Oakbank, Manitoba re-signed with the Rush after a trade brought him to Rapid City in March of last season. Davis' five goals currently lead the Rush, while his nine points are tied for second.

On behalf of Brett Davis, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

