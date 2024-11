ECHL Transactions - November 19

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 19, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Garrett Devine, F

Norfolk:

German Yavash, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Josh Filmon, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

add Ryan Wheeler, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brendan Less, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Joe Widmar, F signed contract

Florida:

add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

delete Gary Haden, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford

Maine:

add Chase Zieky, F signed contract

Norfolk:

add Domenic DiVincentiis, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

add Ben Zloty, D assigned by Manitoba

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F acquired from Fort Wayne 11/17

add Kristian Stead, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Joe Cannata, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Chyzowski, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Troy Loggins, F activated from reserve

add Adam Pitters, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Michael Bullion, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete John Muse, G placed on reserve

delete Matias Rajaniemi, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

