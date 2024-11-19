Bison Sign Joe Widmar

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of forward Joe Widmar to a standard ECHL contract.

Widmar, 29, has appeared in seven games with the Rapid City Rush this season. He has also competed in two SPHL games totaling nine points (three goals and six assists).

The Northbrook, Illinois native skated with the Peoria Rivermen over parts of four seasons in his career. In 132 career SPHL games, Widmar has posted 152 points (42 goals and 110 assists) and a +38 rating. He was named to the 2017-18 SPHL All-Rookie Team with the Rivermen.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has amassed 77 points (24 goals and 53 assists) in 164 ECHL games.

