Rapid City's Davis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brett Davis of the Rapid City Rush is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 11-17.

Davis scored four goals and added two assists for three games at Idaho last week.

The 25-year-old notched a hat trick in a 5-2 win on Wednesday, picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory on Friday and dished out an assist in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

A native of Oakbank, Manitoba, Davis has nine points (5g-4a) in 11 games this season.

Davis has totaled 34 points (11g-23a) in 61 career ECHL games with Rapid City and Florida. He has also skated in five American Hockey League games with Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, Davis recorded 46 points (20g-26a) in 36 career games at the University of Manitoba and 200 points (93g-107a) in 309 career games in the Western Hockey League with Lethbridge, Kootenay and Red Deer.

On behalf of Brett Davis, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

