Thunder Weekly, November 19, 2024

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal along the boards

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal along the boards(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. (Nov. 19) - Wichita continued its six-game homestand last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 13

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

Friday, November 15

Wichita at Iowa, 4-2 L

Saturday, November 16

Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 L

Sunday, November 17

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-0 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 20

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Ollie's Winning Weeknight. Buy Tickets.

Thursday, November 21

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets.

Friday, November 22

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. PAW Patrol, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Burns & McDonnell. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 4-3-1-0

AWAY: 2-4-0-0

OVERALL: 6-7-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 0-5-1-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 13 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 8

Assists: Bates, Stinil, 11

Points: Stinil, 19

+/-: Bates, +10

PIM: Boucher, 21

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita starts an eight-game homestand on Wednesday. The Thunder have 12 home games this month, by far the most out of any month this season.

CALL UP - Gabriel Carriere has been solid over his last five appearances. He has allowed just nine goals over that span. Over the weekend, he lowered his goals-against to 2.36 and save percentage to .930. He is fourth in minutes played (483) and second in saves (252). He was just recalled on Monday to the Barracuda.

200 - Michal Stinil is nearing two milestones. He is two games away from 200 ECHL games and five points from 200 ECHL points. The fourth year forward is tied for fourth in the ECHL with eight goals, tied for third with 11 assists. and fifth in shots (52).

KNEEN AND TOES - Nolan Kneen is also approaching a milestone. He currently sits at 194 ECHL games in his career. The fifth year blueliner has five assists in 14 games so far this season.

PENALTY BUSTER - Wichita has been solid on the penalty kill over the last eight games. The Thunder have killed off 23-straight penalties since November 2. Wichita has improved to ninth in the ECHL (84.4%).

CLOSE CALLS - Wichita has played in some tight contests so far this season. The Thunder were shutout for the first time this year on Sunday. Wichita is 4-2-1-0 in one-goal games.

SECONDS - Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 21-16 in the second frame and outshooting their opponent 173-159.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for 13th in points (14)...Jay Dickman leads the league in power play goals (5)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 15th in scoring for defensemen (8)...Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 5-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-0-0 when leading after two...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.