Ethan Haider Earns Second Professional Shutout, Atlanta Silences Solar Bears, 4-0

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, FL. - The Atlanta Gladiators (4-8-2-0) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (5-8-1-0) by a final score of 4-0 on Tuesday morning, at the Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Ethan Haider got the start for the Gladiators, while Alexis Gravel made his second start of the season for Orlando.

At 10:27, Solar Bear forward Alex Frye would head off for kneeing, giving the Gladiators their second chance on the power play. Just over a minute into the man advantage, the Gladiators would capitalize, as captain Eric Neiley (3rd) tipped a Cody Sylvester wrist shot into the net, for his third goal of the season at 11:40.

Eric Neiley would earn two-thirds of the "Gordie Howe Hat-Trick" moments later, dropping the gloves with Orlando defenseman Djibril Toure at 17:59.

At the end of one, Atlanta led 1-0, with the Solar Bears out-shooting the Glads 11-7.

A quiet second period would result in a 1-0 game entering the final frame, as the Gladiators looked to snap a five game losing skid.

At 7:25, defenseman Andrew Jarvis (3rd) would pot his second goal in three games, executing pristine patience at the left circle to rifle a wrist shot by Alexis Gravel's blocker. Patriks Marcinkevics and Carson Denomie assisted on the goal.

Shortly thereafter, Atlanta would score again off of a face off, as defenseman Derek Topatigh snapped a shot past Gravel's stick side from out high at 18:58.

At 17:55, with the Gladiators in clear cut control, and Alexis Gravel pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Joey Cipollone (6th) scored from his own zone into the empty net.

Ethan Haider earned the shutout in the victory, denying all 33 shots for the Gladiators, while Alexis Gravel stopped 29 out of 32 in the loss for the Solar Bears.

