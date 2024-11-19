Manitoba Assigns Goaltender DiVincentiis to Norfolk

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Tuesday they have received goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis on assignment from the Moose.

DiVincentiis, 20, joins the Admirals after playing in five games with Manitoba to start the 2024-25 season. The Bolton, Ontario native went 2-3 with a 2.24 goals-against-average (GAA), splitting the starts with former Admirals goalie, Thomas Milic.

Last season, DiVincentiis played his third season with the North Bay Battalion (OHL), playing 42 games and posting a 27-9-4 record in-net. The year prior, he was named OHL Goaltender of the Year with a league-high five shutouts and a 36-9-2 record.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound goaltender was a seventh round pick of the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

In a corresponding move, the Admirals have acquired forward Filip Fornåå Svensson from the Fort Wayne Komets. Fornåå Svensson, 25, joins the Admirals after playing in three games with the Komets this season. The Swedish forward played two seasons at UMass-Lowell and three at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

