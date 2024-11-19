Chase Zieky Returns to Maine

November 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners forward Chase Zieky

PORTLAND, ME - November 19, 2024 - The Maine Mariners are bringing back a key forward from the 2023-24 team, announcing the signing of Chase Zieky on Tuesday. Ranking fifth on the team in scoring last season, Zieky has skated in 73 career games for Maine.

A 28-year-old forward from Avon, CT, Zieky originally joined the Mariners in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers in January of 2023. Re-signing for a second season, Zieky enjoyed the best year of his career in 2023-24. In 50 games, he scored 17 goals and added 20 assists for 37 points. He also added a goal and an assist in the seven game playoff series against the Adirondack Thunder.

To begin this season, Zieky was playing in France for Gap of Ligue Magnus. There, he skated in two games. Zieky has also played for the Idaho Steelheads and Greenville Swamp Rabbits in his ECHL career, which began in 2021. He played collegiately at Providence College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners released forward Garrett Devine.

The Mariners are home this Wednesday night for a tilt against the Worcester Railers. The puck drops at 7 PM for "Com Con Night" and the third edition of the VIP Rivalry Cup. There is also a Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit The Locker Project. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

