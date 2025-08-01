NWSL Chicago Stars FC

HEADS UP, LEVELED UP Ally Schlegel Scores a Beauty in the Air to Tie the Match Up!

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video


Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central