Hat Tricks Topped by Watertown in OT, 5-4

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, N.Y. - For the second consecutive trip to Watertown, the Hat Tricks gave up a lead and fell in overtime to the Wolves. Trevor Lord scored the game-winning goal at 3:11 of OT to secure a 5-4 come-from-behind victory for Watertown, a week after Carter Thornton notched the game-ender at 3:13 of the extra frame versus Danbury (Nov. 1).

The teams combined for four power play goals, two apiece, and Watertown goaltender Garrett Johnson picked up his first professional win in a 26-save effort. The Wolves lead the season series 1-0-0-2 after taking just four of the 13 meetings last year and have won seven of their first nine games overall. On the other hand, the Hat Tricks have now dropped back-to-back games and three of their four overtime contests this season.

After being held scoreless through 60 minutes in Friday night's 6-0 defeat to the Wolves, Danbury's Aleksandr Gamzatov wasted little time getting the Hat Tricks on the board Saturday. The second year forward received a cross-slot feed from Connor Woolley and wristed it over the glove of Watertown netminder Garrett Johnson on the power play to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. But 2:21 later, the Wolves, on the man advantage, responded when winger Chiwetin Blacksmith capitalized on a broken play in front of the net to tie the game. Later in the frame, Watertown was set up on a 4-on-3 power play and cashed in again. Former Hat Trick Kyle Heitzner whacked home a rebound on the doorstep to give the Wolves their first lead of the night. Less than two minutes later, at 16:37, Danbury notched one on the power play when forward Cory Anderson ripped a wrist shot to the top right corner to even the score, 2-2. Ironically, the two teams were a combined 0-for-14 on the power play on Friday and at the end of the first on Saturday, all goals came with the man up.

At the start of the second period, Garrett Johnson, who made eight saves in the opening period of his first professional start, was replaced by Anton Borodkin. The Hat Tricks got off to a hot start similar to the first. At 1:48, Gaetano DeLonge, in his first action since Oct. 19, found the puck at the ring of the right circle and sniped one into the top left corner for the game's first even strength tally and a 3-2 Danbury lead. 2:31 later, Vadim Frolov cleaned up a rebound in the crease to give the Hat Tricks their largest lead of the game, 4-2. The goal was the rookie's first since the second game of the year on Oct. 19. Johnson re-entered the contests at 11:08 for Borodkin who replaced him to start the frame. At 12:55, Watertown got within one on Blacksmith's second goal of the night following a Danbury turnover in its zone.

5:20 into the third period, Heitzner tied the game at 4-4 on a wrist shot from the slot. No other goals were scored in the final 15 minutes of regulation and the sides headed to overtime for the second time in three meetings this season.

In OT, Heitzner fired a wrister past an outstretched McCollum to end the game. Blacksmith (2-1-3), Heitzner (2-1-3), and Mercurio (3a) all finished with three points while Woolley (2a) and Gamzatov (1-1-2) each contributed two points for the Hat Tricks.

The Hat Tricks return to action next Friday and Saturday (Nov. 15-16) in a home set against the Binghamton Black Bears. Friday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

