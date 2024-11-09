Rockers Give Valiant Effort, Come Up Short in Comeback Bid

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







A shorthanded Motor City Rockers team dug themselves just too big of a hole to climb out of Saturday night, as they fell to the Monroe Moccasins 5-4.

After Friday nights game, the Rockers had both forward Avery Smith and Nick Magill-Diaz missing tonight's contest with suspensions.

Monroe would score the only two goals of the opening period, when Kyle Stevens and former Rocker Declan conway found the back of the net. Conway leads the Moccasins in both goals and total points. That goal registered his sixth of the season, and eighth overall point.

In the middle frame the Rockers would get on the board, when Adam Kuhn tipped one past Moccasin netminder Markus Ekholm Rosen, for Kuhn's second of the season.

The one goal difference would be short lived, as just over five minutes later, Blake Anderson found the back of the net to extend the lead to 3-1 Monroe.

Off an offensive zone draw, Rocker's center Sam Gagnon smacked a rebound past Ekhom Rosen to bring the Rockers within a goal once more.

However, Monroe would control the play off the ensuing faceoff, with Rex Moe answering the Gagnon goal for the Moccasins just 94 seconds later. Moes goal would be the final of the middle period, and we'd head into the third with Monroe up 4-2.

The third period would see over 11 scoreless minutes of play before Monroe's Corgan Chris Corgan would score from behind the end line, when his shot took an odd bounce off of Motor City's goalie Ricky Gonzalez's right pad to make the score 5-2 Monroe.

The Rockers wouldn't say die, as Carson Baptiste scored his first and second goal of the season to bring the Rockers within a goal in the final two minutes. Despite pulling Gonzalez, Motor City would never get a clean look at the net as Monroe held off the Rockers to earn the series sweep.

With the loss, Motor City has dropped their last four, with an overall record of 1-6-0-0-1. Monroe improved their record to 2-3-3-0-1.

Motor City will head on the road next weekend for a two-game series against the Hudson Valley Vipers out in Nerburgh, New York. Monroe stays on the road when they head to Winston-Salem to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds.

