Comeback 'Cats Ride Five-Goal 3rd to Sweep Sea Wolves

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats lived up to the monikers of Cardiac Cats and Comeback Cats, riding an incredible five-goal third period to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 triumph over and season series sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Dimitri Selyutin opened the scoring for Blue Ridge just 46 seconds in, sniping a sharp angle shot past Sam Best and igniting the crowd of better than 1,400 at Hitachi Energy Arena on Military Night. Three unanswered goals from Mississippi followed through the rest of the first and the middle frame.

The comeback began at the 6:11 mark of the final frame, when Savva Smirnov banked a shot off the pad of Best and into the back of the net to cut the lead to 3-2. Tristan Simm and Justin Vernace followed, just a minute and 12 seconds apart and in the blink of an eye Blue Ridge pulled in front 4-3 with a trio of goals in a span of just 3 minutes and 18 seconds. Smirnov's second goal of the night came on the power play, as did the exclamation point one-timer off the stick of Aaron Ryback.

Selyutin and Smirnov each had 3 points on the night, earning third and first star honors respectively. Ryback took home second star for his pair of points.

The Bobcats hit the road next weekend to take on the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Arena. Both games can be seen on BobcatsTV and heard on 96.5 WCGX The Cat.

