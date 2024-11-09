Goaltender Duel Ends with Shinkaruk's Overtime Snipe

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Athens Rock Lobsters were taken to overtime for the third-straight game and won yet again, with Carter Shinkaruk burying a wrister to secure two points against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

Fans in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena were treated to stellar goalie play from both sides, as Jack Bostedt and Mario Cavaliere combined for a total of 62 saves on the night.

Bostedt made 34 saves and secured his spot as the first star with his clutch play on the night.

He was helped out with a great defensive display from the Rock Lobster team as a whole, especially when the Thunderbirds were kept out on a five-on-three power play.

With nothing separating the two teams after 60 minutes, the game found its decider just 1:13 into the extra frame. Carter Shinkaruk lasered a wrist shot past Cavaliere after Garrett Milan dropped a pass back to the Rock Lobster captain.

The Rock Lobsters (8-1-0, 20 pts) travel to Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Ga. on Saturday, Nov. 16 to take on the undefeated Columbus River Dragons at 7:05 p.m. EST.

