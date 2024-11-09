Binghamton Blanks Port Huron on Military Appreciation Night

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears and Prowlers matched up for the second time this season on a Saturday night in Binghamton. This would be the second trip for the Prowlers to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The night was filled with festivities as the Black Bears celebrated all those who have served the United States Military. The Black Bears would skate away with the 2-0 shutout victory.

The first period was scoreless for the first half until rookie Zac Sirota cracked through for his 2nd of the year. He cleaned up a rebound in front of the Port Huron goaltender which would ultimately be the game winning goal. The teams would head off with Binghamton clinging to their lead.

The second period saw more of the ice open up as the two teams went back and forth trading opportunities. Neither squad could find twine as this period ended the same as the first with the Black Bears up 1-0

The third period was similar to the second as each team looked for that elusive next goal. It would come from Tyson Kirkby as he crashed the net following the play and slamming home the important insurance marker. Binghamton takes this game by a final score of 2-0.

The shutout marked the fifth of McAnanama's career and second this season. He commanded his crease, turning away all 21 of Port Huron's shots. His counterpart Valtteri Nousiainen also had a spectacular performance stopping 38 of the 40 shots asked of him. The Black Bears get their seventh win of the season and sweep the weekend. The Black Bears are back in action Friday as they meet the Danbury Hat Tricks for the first of two on the road.

Hockey season is back! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.