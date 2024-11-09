Record-Setting Performances by Noreika and Jesseau Power Venom in 10-2 Victory

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







NEWBURGH, N.Y. - Eimantas Noreika and Dustin Jesseau combined for 13 points, as the Hudson Valley Venom used a dominant second period to dismantle the Danville Dashers, 10-2 on Saturday at IceTime Sports Complex.

Noreika ended the night with seven points-a hat trick and four assists-breaking Jesseau's previous franchise record for points in a game of five. Jesseau also bested his own mark by recording a hat trick and three assists, with Noreika tallying an assist on all of his goals.

Hudson Valley kept the puck in Danville's end for the majority of the first period, but goaltender Oscar Wahlgren saved the first 14 shots he saw, including a timely stop on a good look in front from Danila Belov.

Hudson Valley finally put one past Wahlgren with under two minutes to play in the period when Noreika slid a pass to Jesseau, who was waiting at the post. Jesseau put it past Wahlgren's outstretched glove, lighting up the scoreboard for a Venom goal at 18:12.

Jesseau, who scored five points in Friday night's 6-5 victory over Port Huron, stayed hot; he deflected a wrist shot from Rasmus Asp into the back of the net only 38 seconds later to give Hudson Valley a sudden 2-0 advantage.

The Dashers responded after Mark Pozsar tripped Nick Gullo, presenting the New York native with a penalty shot. Gullo converted, cutting the deficit to one heading into the break.

Hudson Valley came out of intermission firing, scoring three goals in less than six minutes. Noreika got it started, weaving through two Dashers en route to the net. Jesseau then deposited a rebound, recording his second hat trick of the season, this one coming through only 25 minutes of play. Davide Gaeta scored on a power play to extend the lead to four.

That was it for Wahlgren in net, but the change in goaltenders did not slow the Venom down. Noreika sent his second goal of the period past newly entered Parker Rutherford at 9:15. Less than a minute later, newly named captain Bret Parker scored on a deflection.

Parker added a shorthanded goal before the period came to a close, thanks to a beautiful feed from Blake Siewertsen on a two-on-one rush.

Hudson Valley reached double digits in third period; Noreika completed the hat trick at 12:47, and then minutes later Siewertsen trickled one past Rutherford to make it 10-2.

The Venom held possession of the puck for the majority of the game, but goaltender Eli Bowers shined on the chances he faced, saving 24 shots, only conceding goals on the penalty shot from Gullo and a breakaway by Trey Fischer in the second period.

The Venom are back in action next Friday when they welcome the Motor City Rockers to IceTime Sports Complex. There, Hudson Valley will look to extend their winning streak to three games, and puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.