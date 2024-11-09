Prowlers Shut Out In Binghamton

The Port Huron Prowlers were shut out for the second time in 2024-25 as they fell 2-0 to the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on November 9. Port Huron has picked up one point in four games outside of Michigan this season.

Zac Sirota scored the eventual game-winning goal with under eight to play in the first. A shot from the point pinballed to the side of the net. Valtteri Nousiainen stretched across to make a save on Scott Ramaekers but the rebound ended up at the top of the crease and Sirota muscled it home. Binghamton dominated the first period and outshot the Prowlers 23-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

"We had tired legs in the first," said Prowlers' assistant coach Alex Johnson. "We had a long weekend with travel and I don't think we ever fully recovered. That's no excuse, though. You have to find ways to win on the road. The first was slow but we were right with them in the second and third, just couldn't get one by [Connor] McAnanama."

A back and forth second period with high pace and chances for both sides yielded no goals so the 1-0 score held into the third. There, a battle away from the puck between Alex Johnson and Camron Cervone drew a whistle just as Port Huron was heading up ice on a two-on-one. Both picked up roughing penalties and on the ensuing four-on-four, Dakota Bohn stole the puck from Lukas Lacny and came in alone on Nousiainen. The Prowlers netminder stopped most of the puck but Tyson Kirkby crashed the net and poked it over the line for some insurance.

Port Huron's power play finished 0-6 while Nousiainen made 38 saves in his first regulation loss of the season.

"We did get set up and we had the looks," Johnson said. "I would have liked to see more movement but we had the set up and didn't execute when the chances were there."

McAnanama stopped all 21 Prowler shots in his second shutout of the season.

Port Huron returns home after a 1-1-1 road stretch. The Blue Ridge Bobcats invade McMorran Place on Friday, November 15 and Saturday November 16. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

