Carolina Falls in Overtime to Athens, 1-0

November 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - For the first ever meeting between the Carolina Thunderbirds and Athens Rock Lobsters, neither side could find the back of the net in regulation, but just over a minute into overtime, Carter Shinkaruk found the overtime winner for Athens, downing Carolina, 1-0, Saturday night at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,110 fans.

Carolina (3-1-3) and Athens (8-0-1) both came out the dressing rooms slow, with both sides feeling each other out. The Thunderbirds had the better of the opportunities across the first 20 minutes, with Jacob Schnapp getting a breakaway chance and Roman Kraemer with an opportunity at the end of the 1st period, but Athens goalie, Jack Bostedt, denied both, keeping the game scoreless after a period.

In the second, both Bostedt and Carolina goalie, Mario Cavaliere, continued to be impressive. The two netminders saw a combined 25 shots in the middle 20 minutes and continued to be walls in net, with the game remaining scoreless going to the 3rd period.

After only one penalty across the first 40 minutes, the physicality picked up between the two sides. Joe Kennedy and Cole McKechney dropped the gloves, and the Thunderbirds had a 5-on-3 opportunity towards the middle of the frame but were not able to figure out Bostedt and after 60 minutes, overtime was needed with the game still scoreless.

In the overtime, after early rushes for the Thunderbirds, Athens took an odd-man opportunity with Garrett Milan who dropped a pass back for Shinkaruk who slotted home the game-winning goal from the top of the slot at the 1:13 mark, giving Athens the two points on the evening, 1-0.

Carolina returns to action this coming Friday back at home as the Thunderbirds host the Monroe Moccasins for the first time ever. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.