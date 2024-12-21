Hat Tricks Tie It Late, Lose in Shootout, 4-3, to Watertown

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, N.Y. - For the third time in four meetings, the Hat Tricks and Wolves went past regulation and, for the third time, Watertown came away with the extra point in a 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena. Trevor Lord scored the lone goal in the shootout to snap a three-game skid for the Wolves and push them to a perfect 4-0 in the season series with the Hat Tricks.

Danbury's Gleb Bandurkin tied the game with 37 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The rookie Russian has netted goals in three consecutive games and five of the last six.

With the loss, the Hat Tricks fall to 1-5 after regulation this season and have lost two straight and three of their last four.

Watertown's Trevor Neumann started the scoring with five minutes to play in the opening period. The 25-year-old tucked home a free puck in the crease and has totaled three goals in four games against the Hat Tricks this season. Danbury outshot Watertown 13-10 in the first period but failed to find the back of the net.

4:07 into the second frame, defenseman Jeremy Rottke followed up a Josh Labelle point shot and tapped in the game-tying goal near the right post. The rookie has goals in back-to-back games after scoring his first as a pro on Friday in Danbury.

Less than three minutes later, at 7:04, Mathieu Halle got a piece of a point shot for his first professional goal and a 2-1 lead. But at 11:38, Danbury evened the score again when Jacob Ratcliffe buried a slot shot with Anton Borodkin out of the net. The veteran forward has goals in two consecutive games and points in four straight. The second period concluded with the score tied at two and Danbury leading the shot category 36-27.

In the third, Halle notched his second of the game midway through the period to give Watertown its third lead of the night, 3-2. In the final minute, Bandurkin corralled the puck in the low slot and sniped it under the bar to tie it up and send the game to overtime.

After just three combined shots in OT and no goals, the game entered a shootout where Lord's goal on the first attempt of the shootout proved to be the difference in a Watertown win. Brodkin stopped all three Hat Tricks shooters and 47 shots in the game while Conor McCollum made 33 saves and two of three in the skills competition.

The two teams meet again on Friday, Dec. 27 in Danbury to continue the 11-game season series. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

