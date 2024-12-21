Thrilling OT Shootout Ends in Heartbreak for Baton Rouge Zydeco: Fall 4-3 to Monroe Moccasins

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco coming into this final series before Christmas Break won 3 straights after sweeping the Blue Ridge Bobcats last weekend. Looking to ride the momentum, the Zydeco look to take down the Monroe Moccasins.

It was a healthy crowd for Baton Rouge at Raising Canes River Center Arena, and it was felt in the first when the Zydeco struck first thanks to the active stick of Tyler Larwood, finding a rebound net front and slammed it home at 13:15 of the first period. Three minutes later though, the Moccasins would find their first power play of the game, and at 16:26 would make the Zydeco pay with their first PP goal of the game off the stick of Helmer Oskarsson tying the game at 1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Moccasins would find themselves on the power play again and this time it was Corey Cunningham going net front and finding a greasy goal for the 2-1 lead. But not to be outdone, the Zydeco after finding chances in the Moccasin end, finally snipe one home thanks to the seeing eye shot of Scott Shorrock making it 2-2 after 40.

In the third, Corey Cunningham would snipe one home making it 3-2 Monroe 7:24 into the third. But a minute later Tyler Larwood would find the back of the net after a beautiful play from Jake Cox. With the game tied, the Moccasins and the Zydeco would turn to their rocks. Sean Kuhn was lights out all game and shut down the Zydeco the rest of the way, as the man 200ft across from him Breandan Colgan would do the same.

In overtime, each team would trade blows, both netminders standing tall. Not really finding any high danger chances other than a breakaway that Colgan would shut down. This game would be forced into a shootout.

In the shootout, Chris Corgan would kick it off but would fumble the puck before getting the shot off. Dmitry Kuznetsov would be the first shooter for the Zydeco but would find nothing but pad as Sean Kuhn would shut him down. The second shooter Helmer Oskarsson who already found the back of the net tonight, would net one home, giving Monroe a 1-0 lead. Tyler Larwood who scored twice, would try to do it again for his pseudo hattrick, but would be denied. Scott Coash would get stuffed by Breandan Colgan. Finally, Scott Shorrock with the final shot would try to find the back of the net, only to be met by the cruel kiss of the cross bar.

Final score was 4-3 in a shootout. Winning goaltender Sean Kuhn improves his record to 5-5-0-2, while Breandan Colgan would fall to 11-4-0-1. This game was intense, and tomorrow's game will surely follow in this one's footsteps.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.