Rocking Around the Christmas Tree in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears won their fifth game in-a-row, defeating the Motor City Rockers 4-1. The Black Bears had four different goal scorers, three of which came at even strength.

On a Peanuts holiday night, the Black Bears and Rockers battled it out for the first time since the playoffs. Binghamton was able to score first for the second time this weekend. Scott Ramaekers deflected a shot from Nic Poirier at the 8:38 mark. The Black Bears were able to put 22 shots on goal in the opening period, however, Motor City was able to tie the game off a fluky bounce, of a defender. The Rockers only managed three shots on target but were equal at 1-1.

Teams traded chances in the second period, but only the Black Bears were able to find the scoresheet. Dan Wieber was able to score his first goal of the season, banking it off the end wall, and bouncing it off the goaltender's skate. Motor City had a power play late in the period but was unable to find the equalizer in the frame. Shots still favored Binghamton 39-9, but a much closer score of 2-1.

Binghamton had another terrific third period for the second time this weekend. Gavin yates was able to provide a quick strike, giving the Black Bears an insurance goal. Tyson Kirkby was able to score shorthanded on a heroic effort, capping off the Black Bears at a 4-1 lead.

Motor City was able to inch closer with a late Avery Smith goal but could not complete the comeback. The Black Bears outshot the Rockers 55-18, the largest difference of the season. Binghamton wins their 18th contest of the year, 4-2.

