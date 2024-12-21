Zydeco Bounce Back: MJ Graham's Overtime Winner Delivers Holiday Cheer

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Coming into this game, the Baton Rouge Zydeco try to bounce back after a disappointing shootout loss last night against the cross-state rivalry Monroe Moccasin. Tonight there was no shortage of chances from both the Zydeco and the Moccasin. Both goaltenders Breandan Colgan and Sean Kuhn stood on their heads for two straight periods. And while the Zydeco would get power play chances, the Moccasin met them head on. Both team's penalty kills were light outs all night. In the third, with a second left to go, the Zydeco would get a final shot but was turned aside by Kuhn.

The game would go into overtime but not before the Moccasin would get a bench minor for too many men. On the power play the Zydeco were looking to end their goalless streak on the man advantage. Finally with a shot from Dimity Kuznetsov, MJ Graham would tip it home winning it for Baton Rouge, sending the Zydeco faithful home with an early Holiday Gift!

Winning goaltender Breandan Colgan would get his second shutout of the year, improving his record to 11-4-1-2, while the losing goaltender Sean Kuhn falls to 5-5-0-2. Zydeco and Moccasin will hook up one final time this calendar year on New Years Eve, this time the Zydeco would be on the road.

