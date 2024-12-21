Port Huron Takes Teddy Bear Toss Night Victory

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







11 different Prowlers found the scoresheet as they defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-2 at McMorran Place on Dec. 21. Port Huron is now on its first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Prowlers pushed the offense in the first and finally broke through with 64 seconds left in it. A rebound came to Reggie Millette and he put home the teddy bear toss goal as the fans littered the ice with stuffed animals.

That goal held up as the only one throughout most of the second until they began coming fast and furious. With under 6:30 to go in the frame, Bryan Parsons let a shot go from the point. Stefan Diezi deposited the loose change to make it 2-0. Mississippi got a power play less than a minute later and quickly capitalized as Curtis Hansen put home a rebound.

The two-goal lead was restored 41 seconds later by Tucker Scantlebury with his second goal of the weekend. 1:27 after that, Austin Fetterly found Alex Johnson sneaking down the back side and he got his second of the weekend to open up a 4-1 Port Huron lead.

With less than two to go in the period, Brendan Hussey whipped a pass to the back side that Samuel Lechel tapped home to take some of the energy out of the building going into the third.

The Prowlers got the only goal of the final frame as a long-range shot from Millette hit Matt Graham at the side of the crease and went in.

The forward line of Graham, Millette and Fetterly combined for seven points, three for Graham, and two for each Millette and Fetterly. Reid Cooper made 27 saves and has now won three-straight starts.

Matt Stoia had two assists while Samuel Best's 47 saves weren't enough to earn him his first victory.

The Prowlers hit the road after Christmas to visit the Athens Rock Lobsters for the first time. Both games on Dec. 27 and 28 start at 7:05 P.M. and will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

