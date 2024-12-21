Sea Wolves Can't Tame Prowlers, 2-1

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves







Mississippi had a Planes-Trains-Automobiles trip up to Port Huron but despite depleted numbers were looking for some holiday magic against one of the newer members of the Empire division the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Sea Wolves set the tone early as Dalton Anderson scored his 50th FPHL goal of his career just 46 seconds into the game after being sent a pass from Matt Stoia Anderson put one over the shoulder of Nousiainen for his 8th of the season.

Port Huron was not deterred after a strong start by Mississippi however as on their fourth power play of the night Tucker Scantlebury was able to pop the net behind Sam Best to tie up the game sixteen minutes into the second period at 1-1.

No one was able to score in regulation but a late penalty on the Sea Wolves Zac Horn for delay of game set the stage for overtime. Though the Prowlers couldn't score 4 on 3 as Horn left the box Alex Johnson tee'd up a shot from the near side circle and found the right angle to beat Best to give Port Huron the 2-1 win.

Best stopped 37 of 39 in the overtime loss.

Mississippi is back in action tomorrow night at 6:05pm ET from Port Huron. Follow along on the Sea Wolves official Youtube channel.

