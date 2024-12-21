Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Watertown Wolves: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

The Motor City Rockers overcame a three-goal deficit, scored six unanswered goals, and held on late to defeat the Hat Tricks 7-6 on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Noah Robinson, Connor Woolley, and Jeremy Rottke each scored goals in the opening 12:23 of the game for Danbury before Motor City's Avery Smith answered with five minutes left to start the run of six straight goals.

The Rockers buried three goals in the second and two in the third using five different goal scorers. Carson Baptiste posted two to push the lead to 6-3 about midway through the third period.

The Hat Tricks made things interesting with back-to-back goals from Jacob Ratcliffe, on the power play, and Gleb Bandurkin just 40 seconds apart, but T.J. Sneath grabbed the momentum back for Motor City with the eventual game-winner with 12:49 remaining in the game. Sneath also found the back of the net 3:52 into the second and had two goals for the second time in seven contests and the third time this season.

Chase Harwell picked the corner on the power play with 2:47 left to pull the game back within one, but that was all the Hat Tricks could muster.

Robinson (1g, 3a) and Sneath (2g, 2a) both finished with a game-high three points while Eli Rivers (3a) and Baptiste (2g, 1a) each posted three-point nights.

Danbury now trails the season series 3-2 and its home win streak ended at two games. The Hat Tricks had not lost at home since their 4-0 defeat against Binghamton on Nov. 16.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Wolves have won the first three games of the series including two in overtime at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Nov. 1 (3-2) and Nov. 9 (5-4). Watertown pounded the Hat Tricks, 6-0, on Nov. 8 in Danbury and has outscored the Hat Tricks 14-6 accumulating seven of a possible nine points.

In the most recent matchup on Nov. 9, the Hat Tricks gave up a two-goal lead and fell in overtime. Trevor Lord scored the game-winning goal at 3:11 of OT to secure a 5-4 come-from-behind victory for Watertown. The teams combined for four power play goals, two apiece, and Watertown goaltender Garrett Johnson picked up his first win in a 26-save effort.

Through the teams' first three matchups, Connor Wolley has led Danbury's scoring with three assists while Aleksandr Gamzatov, the former Watertown winger, has recorded a goal and an assist. For Watertown, Michael Mercurio (2g, 3a) and Kyle Heitzner (2g, 1a) are both inactive but have had their fingerprints all over the series while Trevor Neumann (2g, 1a) and Chiwetin Blacksmith (2g, 3a) are players to watch on Saturday. Anton Borodkin has won both his starts in the series making 78 saves on 80 shots.

The teams will see each other seven more times after Saturday, twice in Danbury and five times in Watertown, including less than a week from now on Friday, Dec. 27 at the Danbury Ice Arena.

ABOUT THE WOLVES

The Wolves enter Saturday's contest in second place in the Empire Division with a 9-6-1-2 record but have lost three straight games and five of the last six. They dropped Friday night's game to HC Venom, 5-4, despite making a late push with two third-period goals.

At 5-5-0 in their last 10 games, Watertown (32) is 16 points back of first-place Binghamton and just five points ahead of the Hat Tricks and has three games-in-hand on the Black Bears and one on Danbury. The Wolves rank 2nd in goal differential (+27), have scored the second most goals in the league (84), and have the fourth-best power play percentage (23.1%).

Chiwetin Blacksmith and Carter Thornton each pace the team in points with 20 and are both tied for the team lead in goals (9) and assists (11). Thornton has totaled four points in his past four games (3g, 1a) while Blacksmith is pointless in back-to-back contests. Trevor Lord and Tate Leeson are second and third in points, respectively. Lord has five points (1g, 4a) in his last five games while Leeson registered a goal and two assists on Friday night against the Venom.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have won four of the last seven games and five of the previous eight, securing points in five of them (4-3-1-0), despite falling, 7-6, on Friday night against Motor City.

At 7-7-4-1 (27 points), the Hat Tricks are just five points behind Watertown and trail Binghamton by 21 for the top spot in the Empire Division. Danbury is 5-4-1-0 in its last 10 games and has scored five or more goals in five of their past seven games.

The Hat Tricks are tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals, with five. Last season, they scored the second most (13), tied with Mississippi.

Four of Danbury's eight victories have been decided by three or more goals, and six skaters have recorded at least 15 points through 19 games.

Aleksandr Gamzatov leads the team with 20 points (8g, 12a), combining with Jonny Ruiz (6g, 12a) for 38 points in 19 games. Jacob Ratcliffe holds the most assists with 15.

WOOLLEY WILL NOT BE STOPPED

Connor Woolley recorded another two-point night against Motor City on Friday. The third-year forward notched his fourth multi-point performance in the past nine games and has recorded points in three straight (2-4-6) and in six of his previous seven (6-4-10).

BANDURKIN IS A BOOM

Gleb Bandurkin added a goal and an assist for the third time in the last four contests on Friday. It is the best stretch of the season for the Moscow, Russia native, who has provided nine combined points (4g, 5a) across the past five games with goals in two straight and in four of the last five contests.

ROBINSON IS ROCKIN'

Noah Robinson scored his fourth goal in his first eight games with the Hat Tricks on Friday and his second in as many games. His four points (1g, 3a) match a career-high set earlier in the year with Monroe. The 27-year-old forward has already surpassed the three goals he scored in four games with the Moccasins, before arriving in Danbury via trade on Nov. 21.

RATCLIFFE KEEPS DELIVERING

Forward Jacob Ratcliffe supplied a goal and an assist on Friday marking his third consecutive game with at least a point (1-3-4). The Canterbury, New Zealand native has totaled seven helpers through the past seven games and leads Danbury in assists, with 15. Ratcliffe also has four multi-assist outings this season, his latest coming on Nov. 29 at Port Huron.

CHASE HARWELL HELPING OUT

With a power play goal and an assist on Friday in Danbury, the second-year Hat Trick has scored goals in back-to-back games. The Southbury, CT native boasts the team lead in power play goals with four and has accumulated eight points in his past six games (3g, 5a).

PENALTY KILL STRUGGLES

After surrendering another power play goal on Friday, the Hat Tricks' penalty kill has been beaten in each of the past seven games. Danbury has given up the third most in the FPHL (19), trailing the Venom (22) and Dashers (26), and holds the twelfth-ranked kill percentage (75.6%). Last season, the Hat Tricks allowed 42, the fifth-fewest.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

