Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcomes Bryan Flores as New Director of Broadcasting

December 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco is excited to announce the hiring of Bryan Flores as our new Director of Broadcasting. Originally from California, Bryan is set to make the journey across the country and will kick off his live broadcasting duties in Monroe on December 31st.

Bryan brings a wealth of experience to the Zydeco, having most recently served as the broadcaster for the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). His extensive background also includes involvement in the United States Premier Hockey League, where he honed his skills in delivering engaging and dynamic sports coverage.

In addition to his broadcasting expertise, Bryan has a versatile skill set that includes experience as a director and producer, as well as proficiency in graphic design. His multifaceted talents will undoubtedly enhance the Zydeco's media presence and enrich the fan experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the Baton Rouge Zydeco family," said Don Lewis, President and General Manager of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. "His passion for sports broadcasting and his diverse skill set make him a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to seeing how he connects with our fans and elevates our broadcasts."

This weekend, the Baton Rouge Zydeco invites fans to Pack the House Night this Friday and Saturday, where every seat at the Raising Cane's River Center will be available for just $10.00. This is a fantastic opportunity to support the team and experience the excitement of live hockey. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Raising Cane's River Center during normal business hours.

Join us in welcoming Bryan Flores and cheering on the Baton Rouge Zydeco as we gear up for an exhilarating season!

