Hat Tricks Bested in Overtime Loss to Binghamton, 3-2

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks dropped a back-and-forth overtime thriller to the Binghamton Black Bears, 3-2, on Friday night. Cameron Clarke tapped home the game-winner on the power play at 3:03 of OT to seal the victory for the Black Bears and push their win streak to three. All five goals in the game came on special teams, four on the power play and one shorthanded.

