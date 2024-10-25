Binghamton Defeats Danbury on the Road in OT

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury CT - The Black Bears and Hat Tricks met for the first time this season inside the Danbury Ice Arena. This would be the first of 11 meetings this year between the two teams. This contest saw the Black Bears take the game by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

Jamie Bucell got things started early for the Black Bears, connecting for his first goal since returning to the team on the power play. Tyson Kirkby would pick up an assist, recording his 100th in a Black Bears sweater. He is the all-time leader in assists and first player to reach 100 as a member of the team. Chase Harwell would follow with a power play goal of his own about 2 minutes later. After some stellar saves from both goaltenders, the teams would skate off to the locker room tied at 1.

The second period only saw one goal as play tightened between these two competitors. Jacob Ratcliffe was able to connect a pass to Cory Anderson who deposited a goal, shorthanded leading to a 2-1 Danbury advantage at the end of the period. The third period saw the Black Bears tie the game as Gavin Yates found twine on the two-man advantage. This would ultimately be the only goal in the frame as this game was destined for overtime.

The Black Bears were able to take care of business as Cam Clark ended the game on the power play by finishing a rebound in front; securing a 3-2 win for Binghamton. Connor McAnanama was sensational again as he stopped 42 of the 44 shots he faced. His counterpart Connor McCollum also had a fantastic performance stopping 49 of the 52 shots asked of him. The Black Bears get their first overtime win of the season and collect two points on the road. Binghamton is back in action tomorrow as they clash with the Port Huron Prowlers.

