Bobcats Blank Birds 3-0 in Rivalry Renewal

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats didn't have to wait 12 games for a victory over their I-77 rivals this time. In fact, they didn't have to wait at all. Hunter Virostek earned his first career shutout in his first start as a Bobcat in a dominating 3-0 triumph over the Carolina Thunderbirds.

In a playoff-like atmosphere before a crowd of 1,241 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the first of 14 meetings between the two foes lived up to the billing and then some. Both squads played through a tight checking scoreless first period, and remained the same through two-thirds of the middle frame, until the 'Cats finally broke the seal on Carolina netminder Boris Babik.

Carson Andreoli won a puck battle, centered to Devin Sanders, who found Joel Frazee in the high slot. The Monroe, MI native did not miss, rifling a wrist shot top shelf on Babik to put Blue Ridge ahead.

The Bobcats never looked back, defending their net with force and protecting their crease in front of the wall that was Virostek. Devin Sanders helped seal the deal with a pair of empty-netters and earned second star honors for his three-point night. Frazee earned third star for his go-ahead goal. Virostek's shutout earned him first star of the night.

Both teams meet again at 7:30 tomorrow night for Slap Shot Night.

