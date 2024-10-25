Zac Sirota Joins the Black Bears

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of forward, Zac Sirota, to the 2024-25 roster. The 24-year-old joins Binghamton after spending most of last season playing professionally in Europe.

Sirota, like some of the Black Bears, is a SUNYAC DIII player. Zac was member of the hockey program at SUNY Canton for two seasons. While playing with the Roos, Sirota appeared in 41 games and recorded 16 goals and 18 assists. Last season, Zac played in three different countries, United States (SPHL), Sweden (HockeyEttan) and Germany (Germany4), mostly playing as a center.

Sirota is scheduled to be available this weekend for Binghamton, as they travel to Danbury on Friday and host Port Huron on Saturday night.

