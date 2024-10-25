Venom Win First Game In Franchise History, 4-3 Against Prowlers

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







NEWBURGH, NY - Quinn Chevers scored with 2:03 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and lift the Hudson Valley Venom to their first win in franchise history, 4-3 against the Port Huron Prowlers, Friday at Ice Time Sports Complex.

Danila Belov slid a pass to Chevers, who was left alone in the low slot and roofed the game-winning goal past Prowlers goalie Makar Sokolov. The Prowlers had tied the game earlier in the period at 4:58 when Lukas Lacny scored his first goal, and overtime appeared on the horizon until Chevers scored his first of the season.

The Venom lost their first two games last weekend in a home-and-home set against the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. But they never trailed Friday against the Prowlers, finding a way to secure their first victory.

Davide Gaeta had a goal and two assists for the Venom and Belov, a 20-year-old rookie from Russia, scored his first goal to open the scoring 6:52 into the first period.

Gaeta's goal was a 4-on-3 power-play tally which gave Hudson Valley a 2-1 lead at 3:27 of the second period. Blake Siewertsen made it 3-1 at 5:20 when he pushed the puck over the goal line on a rebound of Gaeta's initial shot.

Port Huron defenseman Alex Johnson scored a 4-on-4 goal at 10:13 of the second to make it 3-2; and Lacny tied the game early in the third.

John Moriarty had 28 saves for the Venom, including 10 each in the second and third periods. Sokolov also had 28 saves for Port Huron, which received a goal and two assists from Johnson, who reached the 200-point milestone with the club on a first period assist on Austin Fetterly's goal at 9:13.

The Venom are right back at it Saturday when they host the Danbury Hat Tricks in the first game of the I-84 rivalry.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.