Rock Lobsters Drop First Game of in Danville

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Danville, Ill. - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 3-1 to Dashers Hockey in David S. Palmer Arena on Friday night.

In true Garrett Milan fashion, the player-coach wasted no time getting the scoring started. It took only 56 seconds for the center to pull out a highlight-reel move to the net and take an early 1-0 Athens lead.

Athens got into some penalty trouble in the second period and the hosts were able to make them pay, leveling the score through Yegor Kabatayev on the power play.

Dasher goalie Parker Rutherford weathered the storm from the Rock Lobsters in the third period, which setup Zachary DeMarce to take the lead at the 6:39 mark.

Kabatayev got his second of the night on an empty netter, securing all three points for the home team with 21 seconds left.

The Rock Lobsters (4-1-0, 11 pts) return to David S. Palmer Arena tomorrow night to take on Dashers Hockey at 8:05 p.m. EST.

