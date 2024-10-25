Rock Lobsters Drop First Game of in Danville
October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
Danville, Ill. - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 3-1 to Dashers Hockey in David S. Palmer Arena on Friday night.
In true Garrett Milan fashion, the player-coach wasted no time getting the scoring started. It took only 56 seconds for the center to pull out a highlight-reel move to the net and take an early 1-0 Athens lead.
Athens got into some penalty trouble in the second period and the hosts were able to make them pay, leveling the score through Yegor Kabatayev on the power play.
Dasher goalie Parker Rutherford weathered the storm from the Rock Lobsters in the third period, which setup Zachary DeMarce to take the lead at the 6:39 mark.
Kabatayev got his second of the night on an empty netter, securing all three points for the home team with 21 seconds left.
The Rock Lobsters (4-1-0, 11 pts) return to David S. Palmer Arena tomorrow night to take on Dashers Hockey at 8:05 p.m. EST.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Rock Lobsters Drop First Game of in Danville - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Hat Tricks Bested in Overtime Loss to Binghamton, 3-2 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Binghamton Defeats Danbury on the Road in OT - Binghamton Black Bears
- Bobcats Blank Birds 3-0 in Rivalry Renewal - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Venom Win First Game In Franchise History, 4-3 Against Prowlers - Hudson Valley Venom
- Late Goal Dooms Prowlers Against Venom - Port Huron Prowlers
- Zac Sirota Joins the Black Bears - Binghamton Black Bears
- Carolina Signs Netminder Skinner to PTO - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Rock Lobsters Drop First Game of in Danville
- Rock Lobsters Win Their Fourth-Straight Game with 10-Goal Night
- Gallant's Two-Goal Night Sparks Rock Lobsters' First-Ever Overtime Win
- Introducing Clawdius
- Shinkaruk's Late Goal Makes it Back-to-Back Wins for the Rock Lobsters