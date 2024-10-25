Late Goal Dooms Prowlers Against Venom

October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Quinn Chevers scored the game-winner with 2:03 remaining in regulation to help the Hudson Valley Venom win their first game in franchise history. They defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 4-3 at Ice Time Sports Complex on Oct. 25.

Early in the first, Danila Belov took a pass and got into Port Huron territory. He pulled off a spin-move in the slot and beat Makar Sokolov on the backhand to open the scoring for Hudson Valley.

A couple of minutes later, the Prowlers got a power play and Austin Fetterly floated a wrister from the blue line, through traffic and into the top corner to tie the score. Alex Johnson and Lukas Lacny assisted on the goal, for Johnson, it was his 200th point as a Prowler and for Lacny, his first.

The Venom responded on a power play early in the second when Dustin Jesseau's one-timer was knocked down by Sokolov but Davide Gaeta found the rebound and put it home to make it 2-1. Less than two minutes later, Gaeta's shot produced a rebound that Blake Siewertsen cleaned up to double the Hudson Valley lead.

Johnson responded with a quick shot off a faceoff win to pull Port Huron within one heading into the third.

Less than five minutes into the final frame, Johnson's shot from the point was stopped by John Moriarty but Lacny battled through a defender to put home the rebound and tie the score at three.

That stood until the puck popped out of a scrum in the corner to Chevers all alone right in front of Sokolov. He blasted home his first pro goal and the Venom survived the final 2:03 to get the win.

Johnson had a goal and two assists while Lacny produced one of each in his Prowlers debut. Tucker Scantlebury dished out two helpers while Sokolov made 28 saves.

Gaeta led the way with a goal and two assists for Hudson Valley while Belov had a goal and one assist. Moriarty picked up his first victory of the season after a 28-save performance.

The Prowlers are back in action on Oct. 26 when they visit the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 P.M.

