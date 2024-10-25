Carolina Signs Netminder Skinner to PTO
October 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, has signed goaltender Dysen Skinner to a four-game PTO ahead of this weekend's matchups against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.
Skinner, a native of Billings, Montana, joins the Thunderbirds after an impressive career at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. Skinner played in 61 games for the Falcons over his career, posting a 30-25-2 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .918 save percentage. In 2023-24, Skinner went 8-4-2, leading the WIAC with a 1.77 GAA and a .930 save percentage.
The 25-year-old played junior hockey in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians in the 2019-2020 season, playing in 21 games, going 12-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .914 save percentage.
The Thunderbirds return to action tonight, October 25th, at 7:30 p.m. against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Hitachi Energy Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Carolina Signs Netminder Skinner to PTO - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Thunderbirds Stories
- Carolina Signs Netminder Skinner to PTO
- Bring on the Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds Announce Opening Night Roster
- Panacek and Pestuka Return to Thunderbirds
- Keeley Twins Sign PTOs with Carolina