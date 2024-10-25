Carolina Signs Netminder Skinner to PTO

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, has signed goaltender Dysen Skinner to a four-game PTO ahead of this weekend's matchups against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Skinner, a native of Billings, Montana, joins the Thunderbirds after an impressive career at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. Skinner played in 61 games for the Falcons over his career, posting a 30-25-2 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .918 save percentage. In 2023-24, Skinner went 8-4-2, leading the WIAC with a 1.77 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

The 25-year-old played junior hockey in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians in the 2019-2020 season, playing in 21 games, going 12-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

The Thunderbirds return to action tonight, October 25th, at 7:30 p.m. against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Hitachi Energy Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.

