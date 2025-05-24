Has the USMNT Found Its New Starting RB!?: this Is MLS
May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Jillian Sakovits, Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Matt Doyle discuss the latest USMNT roster updates!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025
- Availability Report: Trio to Miss Chicago Game - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.