Has the USMNT Found Its New Starting RB!?: this Is MLS

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Jillian Sakovits, Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Matt Doyle discuss the latest USMNT roster updates!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.