Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs Altoona

August 31, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (31-35) vs. Altoona Curve (33-36)

Game 137 - 2nd Half Game 67 - Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 p.m.

FNB Field - Harrisburg, PA

RH Tyler Mapes (6-7, 4.88) vs. LH Domingo Robles (4-6, 4.13)

Tonight's Harrisburg Senators Starting Lineup:

Andrew Stevenson, LF

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Dante Bichette, Jr., 1B

Nick Banks, RF

David Masters, 3B

Jake Lowery, C

Tyler Mapes, P

LAST GAME

On Friday night at FNB Field, the Senators scored three times in the first inning and cruised to a 4-1 win over the Altoona Curve. Kyle McGowin started and went seven innings to earn his first win with the Senators this season. Harrisburg sent nine batters to the plate in the first with the three runs scoring on an error, single and walk. Jhonatan German pitched a perfect ninth for his first save with the Sens.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their season ending four-game series tonight at FNB Field. Harrisburg is 6-4 in their past 10 home games.

Harrisburg is 5-5 in their past 10 games. The Senators finished the regular season 32-37 on the road and enter tonight 41-26 at home.

ABOUT THE ALTOONA CURVE

The Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They play their home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, PA. The franchise was born in 1999. They've been an affiliate of the Pirates since 1999. They've won two E.L. Championships (2004 & 2017)

Altoona is 6-4 in their past 10 games. They finished the season 39-32 at home. They're 30-36 on the road.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 13-15, .244, 14 HR, 117 Runs (4.2 rpg) and a 3.85 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

PLAYOFF RACE

Bowie's magic number to clinch the second half Western Division title is 1. A win by Bowie in one of their last three games or a loss by Erie in one of their last three games clinches the division for Bowie.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE (The Western Division Championship Series is best 3 out of 5)

Game 1 - Wednesday, September 4 at TBA & Time TBA

Game 2 - Thursday, September 5 at TBA & Time TBA

Game 3 - Friday, September 6 vs. TBA at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, September 7 vs. TBA at 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5 - Sunday, September 8 vs. TBA at 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.