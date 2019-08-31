Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

August 31, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (44-25, 2nd WEST, 2.0 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (26-42, 6TH WEST, 19.5 GB 2nd Half)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (2-0, 2.21 ERA) VS. RHP ELI MORGAN (6-4, 3.94 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31* 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

CANAL PARK * GAME #137 * HOME GAME #69 * NIGHT GAME #96

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look for back-to-back wins as they take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a four-game series at Canal Park. Last night, the SeaWolves were down to their final out before rallying to score a pair of runs, taking down the Ducks in the series opener 3-2. The win kept the SeaWolves alive in the Western Division race. Erie needs to win out and Bowie needs to lose out for the SeaWolves to claim the second half title in the West...Lefty Joey Wentz takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his fifth start since coming over in a trade with Atlanta. Wentz took a no-decision in his last start against Richmond allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wentz is 1-0 against Akron, hurling five shutout frames against the Ducks on August 16...RHP Eli Morgan takes the mound for Akron making his 19th appearance, 18th start and third start against the SeaWolves. Morgan is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA (5 ER/11.2 IP) against the SeaWolves this season. Morgan took a loss in his last start against Altoona on August 26. In the game, he allowed five runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings.

SUNDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 6:05 P.M.

TBD vs. RHP Kyle Dowdy (0-1, 3.13 ERA)

MONDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 1:05 P.M.

TBD vs. LHP Adam Scott (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 29-18 in its past 46 games and 32 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 35 of their 50 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the 17th of 19 meetings between Erie and Akron. Erie is 13-3 against the RubberDucks.

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 141 hits and is second in the league with a .286 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 41 multi-hit games.

- Isaac Paredes is tied for second in the league with 132 hits and third in the league with a .281 batting average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average. Akron is seventh in the league with a .239 average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (115).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tied second in the league with a 3.32 team ERA while Akron is fifth (3.51 ERA).

- Erie relievers have a 3.45 ERA (11th in the EL) while Akron is tied for the best bullpen in the league with a 2.87 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .231 batting average which is second in the league.

- The SeaWolves are third in the league with a .981 fielding pct. Akron is tied for seventh with a .979 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves are 9-4-1 in series following the All-Star break.

- The SeaWolves have struck over 1,200 hitters this season. They are only the fifth team since 1965 in the Eastern League to strike out 1,200 or more hitters in a single season.

