Squirrels Win in Extras, 3-2

RICHMOND, Va. -- Joey Bart chopped a game-winning two-run double in the 10th inning to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox in front of 8,472 at The Diamond Saturday night.

A Bryce Johnson bases-loaded walk opened the scoring in the second inning for Richmond, but Bowie (46-24) answered in the fourth inning. Preston Palmeiro muscled an opposite-field flare to shallow left field to score Mason McCoy, who started the rally with a double to right field. The visitors struck first in the extra frame to take a 2-1 lead. Cedric Mullins lined a RBI single up the middle to score Palmeiro, who began the inning on second base.

Cody Sedlock held the Flying Squirrels (30-40) to one unearned run on three hits in four innings of work, while Steven Klimek cruised through a pair of scoreless innings. Zach Muckenhirn allowed one hit in three scoreless innings, before the hosts scored on a two-run two-bagger down the left field line against Jay Flaa.

Bowie still has control of their own destiny when they play game three of the four-game series Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Zac Lowther (13-7, 2.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Baysox against Richmond RHP Carlos Sano (Double-A debut). With a win or an Erie loss in Akron, Bowie clinches the final spot in the 2019 Eastern League playoffs as the Second Half Western Division champion.

