Harlem Globetrotters to Hit the Court in Glens Falls
October 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $25 and will be on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at coolinsuringarena.com, by phone at 855-432-2849 or at the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena. Presale for the event begins on Wednesday, October 2nd online and over the phone using the code: AMAZING.
Before the game, take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your family where you have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters - shooting, trying out ball tricks, and getting autographs and photos! The unique 30-minute pre-show, "Magic Pass," will create memories of a lifetime. All customers must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry. Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on the court. Magic passes will be on sale for $17.
