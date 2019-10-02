F Matthew Gaudreau Reassigned to Reading from AHL Stockton

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Wednesday forward Matthew Gaudreau has been reassigned to Reading from the AHL's Stockton Heat.

A third-year professional, Gaudreau signed an AHL deal with Stockton in August. He played his first two ECHL campaigns with Worcester and compiled 24 goals and 60 points in 88 games. In the AHL with Bridgeport, the 24-year-old scored one goal and five points in 17 contests.

Last season, Gaudreau tallied 12 goals and 33 points in 50 games with the Railers.

More Gaudreau notes

In his career against the Royals, Gaudreau scored three goals and seven points in 14 games.

The Carneys Point, NJ native stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

In his senior season at Boston College, Gaudreau led the school with 27 assists and was tied for the Eagles lead in points (35). He skated for Boston College from 2013-17.

Stockton is the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, the team that Matthew's older brother, Johnny, plays for.

