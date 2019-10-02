Prolific 1 Named "Official Ticket Distribution Partner of the ECHL"

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Prolific 1 has been named the "Official Ticket Distribution Partner of the ECHL" for the 2019-20 Season.

As part of the agreement, Prolific 1 will offer ticket distribution to select teams across the ECHL, providing benefits such as increased event awareness, real-time sales data and a trusted buying experience for fans. Additionally, Prolific 1 was the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 ECHL Annual Awards Gala at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings this past June.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Prolific 1 to both give our fans access to the best tickets available for ECHL games, while also celebrating the great work our staffs do each season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

The partnership expands Prolific 1's presence in hockey, with numerous collegiate and professional relationships already in place.

"The ECHL is known for its tradition-rich organizations and loyal fan bases," said Sean Morse, Chief Executive Officer of Prolific 1. "Through this partnership, we're pleased to support both with the ability to offer a ticketing strategy to meet their goals, while growing attendance numbers across the league."

