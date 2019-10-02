Zerter-Gossage, Savage Join Mariners Training Camp

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added two to their training camp roster on Monday, with the arrivals of forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage and defenseman Scott Savage. Zerter-Gossage was assigned by the Mariners' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, while Savage was assigned by the Milwaukee Admirals.

Zerter-Gossage (6'2, 195 lbs) is a rookie out of Harvard University, where he captained the Crimson last season. After scoring a career high 18 goals in his senior season, he signed with the Wolf Pack in April of 2019, and appeared in five games, scoring two goals. Zerter-Gossage, 24, is a native of Montreal, Quebec and played junior hockey for the BCHL's Penticton Vees prior to college.

Savage (6'1, 192) returns to the Mariners after a loan to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals last winter led to an AHL deal. Savage was named a Mariners alternate captain out of training camp last season, and played in 23 games, with three goals and 12 assists. On December 31st, 2018, Savage was loaned to Milwaukee and played 19 games for the Admirals, before suffering a season ending injury in March. The Admirals signed him to a contract later that spring. On July 1st, the Mariners issued Savage a qualifying offer, retaining his ECHL rights for the 2019-20 season. Savage, a native of San Clemente, California, has been a pro since the end of the 2016-17 season when he graduated from Boston College and signed with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The Mariners now have 32 players in training camp, which began this morning at Troubh Arena. The full roster is attached in PDF form. Practices will continue at Troubh Arena on Thursday and Friday from 10-11:30 AM, free to the public.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Tickets to all 36 home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

