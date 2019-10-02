Everblades, Diamond District Unveil Special 239 Fridays Promotion

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday a brand-new promotion tied to every Friday home game this season, a promotion that's, quite literally, sure to dazzle.

The 'Blades have teamed up with Todd and Jason from the Diamond District to give away two $500 gift cards to the Diamond District at each of Florida's 11 Friday home games in 2019-20.

"We're really looking forward to this new Diamond District promotion," said Jason Sherman, who owns Diamond District along with Todd Schusterman. "There's no better gift than diamonds, and we're excited that we can help make that possible for two people during every Friday game this season. We can't wait for another exciting season of 'Blades hockey."

"Diamond District is a great partner of the 'Blades, and this promotion is just another reason why," said Chris Palin, the Executive VP of Business Development for the Everblades. "The all-new 239 Fridays promotion has already been well-received, and the $500 Diamond District gift card giveaways will elevate that excitement even more. We can't thank Jason and Todd enough for their continued support of the 'Blades."

Fans can enter to win the gift cards at every Friday contest in two ways. Those who purchase a 239 Friday package, which includes two tickets and two customized menu items for just $39, will receive an automatic entry into the drawing. The 239 Friday package will be offered at all 11 Friday games.

Fans can also enter at the game by texting that game's keyword to the 'Blades at 239-948-7825. The Everblades recently launched a text messaging platform that allows fans to text in with questions or customer service-related issues during games.

For more information on 239 Fridays or to learn more about the 'Blades other weekly promotions this season click here.

The 'Blades start the 2019-20 season on the road on Oct. 11-12 before returning to Hertz Arena for Opening Night presented by Hertz on Saturday, Oct. 19.

