Rockford Assigns Ryczek, Releases Krushelnyski

October 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have assigned defenseman Jake Ryczek to the ECHL's Indy Fuel as well as released forward Alex Krushelnyski from his Professional Tryout Contract (PTO).

Ryczek, 21, will look to make his professional debut with the Fuel this season after spending the past two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). During the 2018-19 season, Ryczek appeared in 51 games, earning nine goals and 24 assists. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward played 23 playoff games with the Mooseheads in 2018-19, helping the team to a QMJHL President Cup Final appearance.

Krushelnyski returns to Indy after signing a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Rockford IceHogs. The sixth-year pro attended the IceHogs camp along with 10 other Fuel players before being released back to Indy on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 181-pound forward has over 300 professional games under his belt including 118 AHL games and 188 ECHL games. A native of Los Angeles, California, Krushelnyski has scored 69 goals and 112 assists in 188 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder, Allen Americans and Reading Royals as well as earning a spot in the 2014-15 ECHL All-Star Game.

The Indy Fuel continue their 2019-20 Training Camp at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. To conclude the 2019-20 Training Camp, the Fuel will face the Cincinnati Cyclones in a home-and-home exhibition matchup on October 4th and 5th.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.