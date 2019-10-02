ECHL.TV Packages Now Available for 2019-20 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL and Endeavor Streaming have teamed up to bring fans all the action of the 32nd ECHL season on ECHL.TV. The ECHL and Endeavor Streaming announced ECHL.TV packages for the 2019-20 season are now available, and that all ECHL games will once again be broadcast in High Definition for the upcoming season through this platform.

The online streaming platform gives ECHL fans the ability to watch live games on PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices all through a single user account, as well as on OTT platforms including Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Six packages are available for fans to purchase on ECHL.TV. In addition to single live and archived games, fans will have the ability to purchase an auto renewing Monthly All-Access package, giving them unlimited ECHL action over a 30-day period.

Also available are packages allowing fans to purchase every away game played by their favorite team during the 2019-20 season, or a Team - Home & Away pass which allows them to watch all of a team's 72 games. Fans who subscribe to the "All Access" pass can watch all 936 games on the ECHL schedule during the 2019-20 season, as well as the library of current season archived games.

Separate packages for the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be announced in April.

2019-20 ECHL.TV Pricing

Single Live Game

$8.99

Team - Away *

$99.99

Team - Home & Away *

$149.99

All Access *

$199.99

Monthly All Access

$44.99

* Team packages and the All Access pass include viewing of current season archived games within each respective package.

